Michelle Yeoh Rocks Her Crazy Rich Asians Ring on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Michelle Yeoh has a very special accessory for the 2019 Golden Globes. The Crazy Rich Asians star, who also appears in CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, wore the very ring from her hit movie.

The emerald engagement ring that belonged to her character, Eleanor Young, is actually Yeoh's. Mary E. Vogt, the Crazy Rich Asians costume designer, told The Knot that director Jon M. Chu had always envisioned an emerald ring.

"Jon Chu, our director, who is fantastic, always said that he saw emerald as Eleanor's color," Vogt told The Knot. "He really felt that it was a very regal color, a very strong color, that it was just something that he associated with Eleanor, that green. And so he thought she should have a green engagement ring."