Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals the Very Good Reason He's Missing the 2019 Golden Globes

The Beverly Hilton ballroom will be missing one very big star this evening—and now we know why.

Despite the fact that he's nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for his work in Mary Poppins Returns, Lin-Manuel Miranda sadly will not be in attendance at the 2019 Golden Globes and the Hamilton creator just explained his absence from Hollywood's biggest party in a video message that aired exclusively on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet pre-show.

So, what was more important than the allure of an award? Turns out, something rather charitable.

"I'm so thrilled to be nominated and honored to be nominated, but I'm in Puerto Rico," Miranda said in the video sent from the U.S. territory that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria back in 2017. "I'm playing Hamilton in a production we're opening here to raise as much money as we can for artists and artistic organizations still struggling to recover in the wake of Hurricane Maria.