All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Golden Globes Gown

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic is a red carpet maven.
With countless award seasons under her belt, it isn't surprising that the E! News host is a total pro when it comes to picking a gown for Hollywood events. Thus, to kick off this year's award season, Giuliana donned a Gucci gown with Christian Louboutin heels to the 2019 Golden Globes.
The famed entertainment journalist first teased her red carpet look on her Instagram story earlier today. In a snap shared to her 2.7 million followers, Rancic revealed she selected a pearl number that featured a striking, bejeweled trim near the shoulder.
Once on the red carpet, it was apparent that the silver trimming ran alongside the gown's halter neckline and straps. The hip-hugging number perfectly accentuated Rancic's fit frame with the neutral color highlighting her perfect California glow.
In order to highlight the silver detail of the gown, Giuliana chose strappy silver heels…and we couldn't love it more.
Of course, to finish off her entire look, the mother of one wore earrings and a ring by XIV Karats. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the gorgeous bracelet by Mattia Cielo. Who shone brighter, Rancic or Hollywood's brightest stars?
Per our understanding, Giuliana coordinated this glamorous Golden Globes look alongside notable stylist Jenny Rodriguez.
As Giuliana selected such a shimmering gown for the red carpet, it isn't surprising that she chose a more neutral look for her makeup. The E! personality selected subtle eye shadow and a nude lip to finish off her on-camera getup.
We'd be remiss if we didn't break down Giuliana's equally remarkable hairstyle for the Globes. Styled by Melissa Brown, the blonde 'do came together thanks to Ouai volumizing hair spray, Ouai texture hair spray, a Dyson blow dryer, an Ibiza round brush, KMS Hairplay dry wax and The Hair Shop clip-ins. We couldn't be more grateful for this red carpet secret!
With this being the first look of the 2019 award season, we're certainly eager to see how Giuliana tops herself in the weeks to come. Are you?
