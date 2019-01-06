Kristen Bell's Gown Is Fit for a Princess at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Bell is as fabulous as ever at the 2019 Golden Globes.

A statement-making outfit is necessary as the Good Place star is celebrating a Golden Globes Best Actress nomination. Considering that star has been consistent with awing red carpet looks, she's staying true to her ultra-feminine aesthetic in a pale pink Zuhair Murad gown. The dress features a plunging neckline that ends in a matching waist belt. 

To finish her timeless look, she layered wide diamond bracelets and drop earrings from Harry Winston. She kept her hair simple adding subtle bends to her lob and used pink-toned makeup to complement her dress.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Typically, the star opts for feminine frocks that range from layers of tulle fit for Princess Elsa to badass styles with unique silhouettes (See: the leather August Getty Atelier she wore to a Netflix film premiere). Her choices are unexpected, but always very womanly.

Last year, Kristen chose a black sequined Jenny Packman gown with a plunging neckline for the Golden Globes red carpet. With a wavy blond lob, large diamond cuff and matching chandelier earrings, she shined bright on the carpet. It was a hard look to beat. However, she managed to level up for this year's ceremony.

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Fashion , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicole Kidman Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Constance Wu

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style in a Nude Gown at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Pays Homage to Judy Garland With a Lavish Lavender Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and More

ESC: Fashion Flashback 1999 Golden Globes, Jessica Parker

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars’ Looks at the 1999 Golden Globes

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.