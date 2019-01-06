Jim Carrey Is Dating Kidding Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jim Carreyis single...just kidding!

The Golden Globe-winning actor is dating his 34-year-old Kidding co-star, Ginger Gonzaga. The actor's rep confirmed to E! News that the actress is Carrey's girlfriend. Art is imitating life for the 56-year-old star, whose character on the Showtime series also dated Gonzaga's recurring character, Vivian. 

The two made their official red carpet debut on Saturday, when they stepped out arm in arm for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The pair laughed and smiled at each other as they posed for photographers before heading into the event. 

Watch

Jim Carrey Talks Dealing With Dark Times & Leaving Hollywood

The actor, who is up for another Golden Globe at Sunday night's ceremony for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, was previously in relationships with Renée Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy and the late Cathriona White.He was first married to actress Melissa Womer, with whom he shares 31-year-old daughter Jane Carrey, and later briefly to Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly

Jim Carrey, Lauren Holly, Golden Globes

SGranitz/WireImage

In fact, he first attended the Golden Globes back in 1995 with Holly, when he was nominated for his performance in The Mask. He has since won twice, in 1999 and 2000, for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. This year, he's up against Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Hader, Michael Douglas and Donald Glover

We're willing to bet on who Gonzaga is rooting for. As she captioned a photo of the two of them together, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

People was first to report the news of the couple.

