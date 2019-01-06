Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley Mourn Their Grandmother's Death With Touching Tributes

Instagram
Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley are broken-hearted over the loss of their beloved grandmother.
The star sisters revealed to fans over the weekend that their grandma, Clo, had died following a cancer battle. "Grandma Clo ... You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love," Tamera wrote in a social media tribute to her late relative. "Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks."
As she continued in a second post featuring a photo of them together on her wedding day, "You are with the Lord now. You fought a long long fight."
The Real co-host concluded, "Your wish was to be around your children and grandchildren. Your great grandchildren, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again."
Tia also shared the sad news over on her social media page and expressed her gratitude for being able to see her grandmother one last time. "You went on to see the Lord this morning and I'm so happy I got to see you. I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken," she wrote.
The news amassed thousands of comments of support from the famous sisters' fans, friends and colleagues, including The Real co-host Loni Love. "Love you and prayers for Grandma," the comedian wrote to Tamera.
The sisters had also faced incredible loss last year with the tragic death of Tamera's niece, Alaina Housley. The college student was killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting in Calif. in early November.
As Tamera said upon her return to The Real after Alaina's passing, "Our family's been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you've gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time."