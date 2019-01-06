Kate Middleton Kicks Off the New Year in Blue for Church With Queen Elizabeth II

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton doesn't always rock a hair accessory, but when she does, expect it to be on point. 

The Duchess of Cambridge once again proved her fascinator stripes when she stepped out on Sunday for church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with husband Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, the trio's first public appearance of 2019. 

The royal mother of three donned a beautiful blue shade for the occasion, sporting a Catherine Walker coat she previously wore in Norway while pregnant with Prince Louis last February. Underneath, it appears Middleton selected a polka dot dress. 

She completed the look with navy Prada pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a matching headband, reportedly a Jane Taylor design. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Hats & Fascinators

Queen Elizabeth

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the monarch opted for a tan ensemble featuring fur cuffs and a hat embellished with a bow. Prince William kept his look classic and formal in a dark coat and tie. 

Considering the couple's Sandringham home, Anmer Hall, is not far from the church, the two walked while Queen Elizabeth traveled by car. 

Fans last spotted the the members of the royal family at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, an annual tradition for the group. They were also joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince CharlesPrincess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankat the time. 

As is typical, onlookers were excited to see them for the first time this year and gifted the mother of three colorful flowers just days ahead of her 37th birthday. 

With her special day looming closer, Kate's beloved friend—and one of Prince George's godmothers—Emilia Jardine-Paterson also came along for church, as did her husband David Jardine-Paterson, Prince William's college pal. 

Happy (early) Birthday, Kate!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Prince William , Queen Elizabeth II , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Fashion Flashback 1999 Golden Globes, Jessica Parker

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars’ Looks at the 1999 Golden Globes

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Meghan Markle Had the Most Expensive Royal Wardrobe in 2018

ESC: Winter Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

6 Swimsuits That Made Celebs Look Hot This Winter

Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Meghan Markle Threw a "Sayonara Zara" Party After She Got Rich

ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Celeb Fashion Trends That Are Already Making an Impact in 2019

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.