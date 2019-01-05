Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Friendship to a Basketball Game

Plus, their bromance is pretty social media-official.

The pals co-starred in the NSFW music video for Kelly's song "Loco", which was filmed in Syracuse, N.Y. A photo from the video that shows the two of them is still the rapper's main Twitter image.

The duo has been spending a lot of time together since the comedian posted an alarming note on Dec. 15 that sparked suicide concerns. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last," he wrote in an Instagram note that was posted just moments before deleting his profile. "All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Once word of his note got around, many celebrities offered their support to Davidson, including Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Jada Pinkett SmithKelly tweeted later that day, "I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he's good, I promise. Can't have my boy in the darkness like that."