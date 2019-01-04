Angelina Jolie Is the Survivor Superfan You Never Knew About

Angelina Joliemade a surprise appearance with her family at the Survivor finale

The actress and her kids were lucky enough to score an invite to the taping of the Survivor: David vs. Goliath reunion special on Dec. 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While visiting the set, Angelina and her kids joined the audience as the contestants caught up. Afterwards, THR reports, the actress and her family invited some of the cast members back to their home for a small party, while the rest of the contestants headed over to The Parlor for a fun celebration in Hollywood.

Jolie's appearance at the taping has people wondering: Is Angie a Survivor fan? While her visit to the set certainly could've been because she is a fan of the reality show, it is far more likely that she went to support her friend and Survivor contestant Mike White. According to the THR, Jolie and White became friends after White wrote an adaptation of the book The One and Only Ivan for a Disney film, which Jolie is lending her vocal talents to.