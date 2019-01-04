Celebrate the 2019 Golden Globes With Camilla Belle's Official Cocktail

Ever wonder what all of your favorite celebrities will be sipping on at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday? Well, you're in luck because E! News has all the details on the official cocktail of Hollywood's biggest party of the year.

Actress Camilla Belle teamed up with Moët & Chandon, who has provided bubbly at the Globes for over a quarter century, to design "The Moet Belle" cocktail. In a nod to the evening's merging of cultures, Belle drew from her Brazilian roots and used ingredients that combine Cachaca, mango juice, ginger syrup, lime juice and Moët Brut Imperial.

Inspired by the classic Brazilian Caipirinha cocktail, the sweet and tart pairing of tropical mango with Moët's iconic bright and fruity Impérial champagne, Belle created a bold sip that transports you from your kitchen to South America.