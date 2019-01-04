Good News, Everyone: Noah Centineo Looks Great in Good Trouble

Peter Kavinsky would never forget his roots.

Noah Centineo, who became the internet's new boyfriend after starring as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is rejoining the Adams Foster family for the Fosters spinoff Good Trouble, and obviously he looks great.

Freeform released a new pic of Jesus on the new series, and of course he's shirtless and holding a mug because they know their audience. There's also a new clip of Jesus getting a tour of his twin sister Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) new job in downtown LA. He's naturally thrilled by the ping pong table and the rock wall and the fact that employees can get anything they want anytime they want, and he's also naturally ready to beat up whoever is subjecting Mariana to "racism, sexism, and general oppression" in the workplace.