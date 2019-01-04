Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More A-Listers Turn Out to 2019 AFI Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
If the 2019 AFI Awards was any indication, Sunday night's Golden Globes is going to be particularly star-studded.
Honorees from both film and television attended Friday's luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, including power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan and more. The glitzy soiree recognized a total of 21 movies and TV series from the past year, many of which are also nominated in several Globes categories.
AFI's Movies of the Year were Black Panther, Blackkklansman, Eighth Grade, The Favourite, First Reformed, Green Book, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place and A Star Is Born. AFI's TV Programs of the Year were The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Barry, Better Caul Saul, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Succession and This Is Us. AFI awarded its "Special Award" to Roma.
Check out all the star sightings from the red carpet and inside the ceremony by scrolling below:
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone
Wearing a modern version of the LBD, the Oscar winner represents The Favourite, one of 10 films honored by AFI as Movies of the Year.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Adam Driver & John Krasinski
The talented leading men team up at the 2019 AFI Awards.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Angela Lansbury & Bradley Cooper
The Mary Poppins Returns actress and A Star Is Born actor buddy up for a photo opp.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Representing Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place, the A-list actress proves she's an award season force to be reckoned with.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AF
Ryan Coogler
Wakanda forever! Black Panther's critically-acclaimed director poses for photographers ahead of the star-studded soiree.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Regina King
The A-list actress wears a fresh off the runway Valentino look to the 2019 AFI Awards.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
Living his life like it's golden! The Pose star strikes a well, pose.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
Marvelous, indeed! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wears a green satin pantsuit by Cushnie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Lakeith Stanfield
The Blackkklansman star hits the AFI Awards red carpet in a bold ensemble.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Chrissy Metz
Our hearts! The This Is Us stars share a sweet glance before heading into the ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Michael B. Jordan & John David Washington
The close friends reunite inside the Beverly Hills Four Seasons.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia
Another day, another super suave red carpet moment from this star.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Linda Cardellini, Viggo Mortensen, Octavia Spencer & Mahershala Ali
The cast of Green Book celebrates their success backstage.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper
Looking good, Cooper! The A Star Is Born director arrives solo.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
The Black Panther star flashes his signature pearly whites on the red carpet.
Awards season is off to a fantastic start!
