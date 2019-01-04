Beauty Products for the 2019 Glow Up

You've heard of the 2019 glow up, right?

It's basically like growing up, but in a beauty-oriented way. It's all about taking your skin from drab to fab so you can look and feel your best in this fresh new year. But in order to make that a reality, you're going to need a few products to help you through. Trust us when we say that some daily Vitamin C gummies are key for a brighter complexion. And an exfoliating night serum is going to help, too. Come to think of it, the list is endless.

Here are our favorites.