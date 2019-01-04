EXCLUSIVE!

Outlander's Jamie and Brianna Share a Moment in Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 10:00 AM

 It's safe to say there's definitely some family stuff to work out amongst the Frasers. 

In this week's episode of Outlander, there is clearly a little bit of tension between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her dad who she only recently met, Jamie (Sam Heughan), even if the tension's really only on his end. In the above clip, exclusive to E! News, he apparently blames himself for Brianna needing to go 200 years into the past to chase after her mother, and then for the traumatic sexual assault Brianna suffered when she got there. 

Even as she talks about her father Frank, Brianna makes it clear she didn't just go through all that to be reunited with her mother. But of course she doesn't yet know what Jamie did to Roger (Richard Rankin) last week...

2019 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Who Should and Who Will Win?

This week's episode, "The Deep Heart's Core," allows Brianna the chance to bond more with her parents and continue to recover from her assault, but not all is well obviously. Claire and Jamie are keeping secrets from each other, and when Brianna learns about Jamie's secret—that he beat Roger nearly to death, thinking that was her rapist—let's just say she is not happy about it and it may take a while to forgive, and to get over some of the things that are said. 

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz. 

