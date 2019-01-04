Everything We Know About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Latest Drama

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 9:56 AM
Just when you thought things couldn't get uglier between Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley...
The on-again, off-again couple, who share a baby girl, Ariana, have engaged in several vicious spats, on and offline, over the past few months. And the new year doesn't look too promising.
This week, the two got into an argument that turned into a violent confrontation at a Las Vegas nightclub on New Year's Eve, then broke up, E! News learned.
During the fight, Harley reportedly threw a glass ashtray at the reality star with such force that it "caused his nose to bleed," a source had said. Insiders also told E! News that he later left the club with his "face covered in blood" and went straight to their home, where he allegedly began "smashing anything he could break, including dishes and glasses." Harley reportedly FaceTimed him during this time and was able to watch the destruction. Another source said Ortiz-Magro also gathered Harley's belongings and "took everything back to her apartment, moving her out."
She then she reportedly called the police, sparking an investigation into an allegedly burglary at the house. There were multiple reports that said Ortiz-Magro is a "person of interest" in the incident. Las Vegas Metro Police told E! News that officers responded to a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property at a residence but did not confirm whether Ortiz-Magro is a suspect. TMZ reported that he was not at the residence at the time of the police's arrival. Harley and Ortiz-Magro's reps have not responded to E! News' requests for comment.
A source told E! News that Ortiz-Magro filed a domestic battery report after his and Harley's confrontation. Police said they were investigating a case of alleged battery by a woman against her boyfriend, without identifying the couple.
Us Weekly posted a photo of Ortiz-Magro sporting a bruised eyebrow and lips, a swollen nose and blood on his nose and forehead.
On Friday, Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of their daughter on Instagram, writing, "I miss you monster! Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou#DaddyWillSeeYouSoon @ariana_sky_magro."
Also that day, both he and Harley posted on their Instagram Story, "My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go..holding on to you hoping you will change..ignoring the signs and holdingon to that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be." He later deleted his post.
This week's fight marked the second one between the two that has led to police involvement. Last June, they got into a confrontation at Planet Hollywood in Vegas and Harley was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after it was alleged she had dragged the reality star with her car. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.
The two had broken up months earlier following vicious social media spats, then reconciled weeks later.
VAEM / BACKGRID
In October, Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of himself with a black eye. He wrote, "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect." Harley responded in a private message to one user, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying. I'll prove it again with the car thing I can't deal with a drug addict anymore it's getting so out of control [sic]."
Ortiz-Magro then shared a video of their daughter crying on a bed, writing, "This is why I had the baby bc she wasn't home at 630 am and her son alone until 9:30am...Left 12 yr old son alone while she went to drink." He said Ariana was sick and he had gone to drop her off with Jen, who he claimed was out drinking with friends. Harley fired back, writing, "Under his care look at my daughter screaming and crying I'm so scared for her she never cries like that I'm so heartbroken."
Weeks later, they reconciled again, and celebrated Harley's birthday together.
