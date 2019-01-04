Who Will Be the Big TV Winners at the 2019 Golden Globes?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 12:00 PM
One of Hollywood's biggest parties is almost here. And at this party, awards are handed out. We're talking the Golden Globes.
The 2019 ceremony airs Sunday, Jan. 6 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh serving as hosts after the two stole the show at the 2018 Emmys while presenting an award. They'll oversee a show where anything can—and does—happen. Historically, the Golden Globes are nutty in who they nominate and ultimately hand out awards to. Nutty in a good way. They're unpredictable, which makes our job predicting who will be the night's big winners harder…and fun.
Below, we've broken down the TV categories. We're telling you who we think should win and who we think will take home the Golden Globe at the end of the night.
This category could go in any number of directions. Last year's winner The Handmaid's Tale isn't in the running. International hit Bodyguard made a splashy debut, The Americans ended its run with much fanfare and Homecoming, Pose and Killing Eve all debuted with critical acclaim.
Who should win: Pose
The FX drama had not one bad single episode. The Golden Globes love honoring diversity and you don't get much more diverse than this 1980s-set series about LGBTQ characters.
Who will win: Killing Eve
And we won't be mad about this either. The BBC America drama was really, really, really good.
Elisabeth Moss is back to defend the award she won last year for The Handmaid's Tale against Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Homecoming's Julia Roberts and The Americans star Keri Russell.
Who should win: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
The Golden Globes host was absolutely stellar in Killing Eve.
Who will win: Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Roberts is great in Homecoming, not that anybody doubted she would be.
Ozark's Jason Bateman is the only returning nominee from last year, 2018 winner This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown was snubbed, which means the race is wide open. Homecoming's Stephan James is up for the award, as is Bodyguard star Richard Madden, Pose's Billy Porter and The Americans star Matthew Rhys.
Who should win: Billy Porter, Pose
As Pray Tell on the FX series, Porter is doing heartbreaking—and hilarious—work.
Who will win: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
He took home the Emmy for the final season and will likely get another award for the shelf.
The single nominee from broadcast here is The Good Place, and that should tell you something about its quality. It remains one of the smartest and funniest shows on TV. Last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is (rightfully) in the running again, and the Golden Globes loves star power, Kidding, The Kominsky Method and Barry round out the category
Who should win: The Good Place
NBC's afterlife comedy is just so forkin' delightful!
Who will win: The Kominsky Method
Never underestimate the power of the Golden Globes' love of veteran actors, in this case Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.
Last year's winner Rachel Brosnahan is back for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, defending her title against The Good Place's Kristen Bell, Candice Bergen for her return to Murphy Brown, Will & Grace star Debra Messing and GLOW's Alison Brie.
Who should and who will win: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
For close to the last 10 years, this category has always changed it up and honored deserving performers like Brosnahan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez. Bell is a first-time nominee and does excellent work in The Good Place. This should (and hopefully will) be her award.
Bill Hader won an Emmy for his work in Barry and is in this category with Kidding's Jim Carrey, Donald Glover for Atlanta, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Sacha Baron Cohen for Who Is America.
Who should win: Jim Carrey, Kidding
He's fantastic in the showtime series.
Who will win: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Again, HFPA loves veteran actors doing good work.
This category is hard to predict. Nominees are all over the place, including The Alienist, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Escape at Dannemora, Sharp Objects and A Very English Scandal.
Who should and who will win: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
FX's miniseries has everything The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves: big stars, a glittering locale and actors playing against type.
This category is a who's who of famous faces. There's Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora, Connie Britton for Dirty John, Laura Dern for The Tale, Regina King for Seven Seconds and Amy Adams for Sharp Objects.
Who should win: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Have you seen what she did week to week?!
Who will win: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
It's this year's Big Little Lies…but it didn't create nearly as much buzz.
It's almost new vs. old guard here with A Very English Scandal's Hugh Grant, Patrick Melrose star Benedict Cumberbatch, Antonio Banderas for Genius: Picasso, The Alienist star Daniel Bruhl and Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Who should win: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
He got the Emmy and for a good reason.
Who will win: Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Golden Globes love a good streaming series, especially one with an international flair.
This is a tough category because it's performers from comedies, dramas, TV movies, miniseries…it's everyone. You can't compare Alex Borstein's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel performance with that of Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale. But somehow, the Golden Globes will. Other nominees include Patricia Clarkson for Sharp Objects, Westworld star Thandie Newton and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Penélope Cruz.
Who should win: Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
This was Serena Joy's year on Hulu's dystopian drama. Strahovski did amazing work infusing the character with humanity.
Who will win: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Clarkson owned that screen in HBO's miniseries.
Again, a tough category. Voters have to compare A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw, Barry star Henry Winkler, The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin, Kieran Culkin for Succession and Edgar Ramirez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Who should win: Henry Winkler, Barry
The Fonz really stepped it up.
Who will win: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
The Whishawissance is upon us.
