Awkward! Fans Believe Brooklyn Beckham's Girlfriend Looks Like His Mom Victoria

It was just last month that Brooklyn Beckham went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, model Hana Cross. And now, as the couple continues to post about each other on social media, many fans have started to compare Hana to Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old photographer son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to post a series of pictures, including snaps of Hana. In the comments of the post, many social media users noted that Hana looks like Victoria.

"Someone looks like Posh," one comment reads, while another says, "Looks like Victoria."

One fan also wrote, "Beautiful girl [rose emoji] Looks like Brooklyn's Mommy."