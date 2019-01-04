Why Penélope Cruz Only Wants to Work With Javier Bardem "Once in a While"

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 8:46 AM

Pen&amp;eacute;lope Cruz, Marie Claire

Nico Bustos

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem want to "protect" their relationship, which is why they don't always want to work together.

In her cover story for Marie Claire's February issue, Cruz opens up about her family, explaining why she only wants to work with Bardem "once in a while." Though the couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and share two kids together, have collaborated a number of times in the past and co-star in the recently released film Everybody Knows, Cruz believes it's better to not work with her husband all of the time.

"Obviously we can't choose parts just for logistical reasons, like 'Oh let's work together because it's easier.' No. In fact, it's not something we want to do that often, partly out of desire to protect what we have," Cruz tells the magazine.

Read

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Received Equal Pay for Everybody Knows

"On the one hand, it's easier because you know that person, he knows you, and the way you work is very similar," Cruz continues. "On the other hand, the idea of it happening every year is very scary. I think it's better for it to just be once in a while, even though they've been very good experiences."

Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Cruz also opens up to the magazine about motherhood, sharing that it is the thing that has made her the "happiest" in life.

"But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it," she continues. "It's like a revolution inside you – a very animal-like one. The whole world looks different. You'll never think of yourself first again, and I think that's a very good thing. It happens in a second."

She also shares with the magazine, "My job is very normal for me. I've had to work very hard, and that's what I see in my family. I don't feel that my life is different from that."

You can pick up a copy of Marie Claire's latest issue on newsstands Jan. 10.

