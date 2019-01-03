Sam and Phoebe Burgess Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage: Report

Sam Burgess and Phoebe Burgess have reportedly separated.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the NRL star and media personality split in December, soon after the birth of their second child, a boy named Billy, on Dec. 9.

The parents, who also share 23-month old daughter Poppy, are believed to have spent Christmas apart, and Sam was photographed carrying several bags out of the family home in Maroubra—and not wearing his wedding ring—on Jan. 2.

Phoebe's mother, sister and brother-in-law were also seen arriving at the house, and are reportedly staying with the former magazine journalist.

It's been a rocky year for the high-profile couple. In May, the Rabbitohs player, 30, was involved in a sexting scandal after a 23-year-old woman alleged team members had exposed themselves to her in a video chat. An investigation by the club eventually cleared the players of any actionable misconduct.

"What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," Sam said in a September press conference. "I just want to protect my family in this whole thing…I'm fortunate that I've got a strong wife. I've got a wife who loves me. I've got great family. I've got great friends. Great support around me to help me through these allegations that have been made. It's been a tricky few days."