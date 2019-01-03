25 Winter Trends Celebs Love

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 3:00 AM
We don't know about you, but around here we live for a hot celeb trend.
In summer you have your bikinis and denim cutoffs but, truth be told, we're partial to winter fashion. Why, you ask? There's tons of fun layering pieces you can play with. A plaid scarf, a fluffy puffer jacket, a glitzy boot...the list goes on.
For these and other trends we snagged from the celebs, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: FREE PEOPLE OWEN FAUX FUR SHERPA JACKET, $178 at Revolve
BUY IT: SAND OVERSIZED ZIP FRONT SWEATER, $32 at PrettyLittleThing
BUY IT: GREY MARL CALIFORNIA SLOGAN OVERSIZED SWEATER, $32 at PrettyLittleThing
BUY IT: RED TARTAN CHECK REVERSIBLE KNITTED SCARF, $22 at PrettyLittleThing
BUY IT: BLACK FAUX LEATHER HIGH WAISTED LEGGINGS, $28 at PrettyLittleThing
BUY IT: SAGE GREEN OVERSIZED SWEATER DRESS, $32 at PrettyLittleThing
BUY IT: Keepsake Lionheart Cropped Faux Fur Coat, $195 at Shopbop
BUY IT: Dr. Martens Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots, $150 at Shopbop
BUY IT: I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat, $110 at Shopbop
BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket, $115 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Fair Isle Mittens, $45 at Nordstrom
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
