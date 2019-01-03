25 Winter Trends Celebs Love

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

We don't know about you, but around here we live for a hot celeb trend.

In summer you have your bikinis and denim cutoffs but, truth be told, we're partial to winter fashion. Why, you ask? There's tons of fun layering pieces you can play with. A plaid scarf, a fluffy puffer jacket, a glitzy boot...the list goes on. 

For these and other trends we snagged from the celebs, keep scrolling! 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

FREE PEOPLE OWEN FAUX FUR SHERPA JACKET

BUY IT: FREE PEOPLE OWEN FAUX FUR SHERPA JACKET, $178  at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

SAND OVERSIZED ZIP FRONT SWEATER

BUY IT: SAND OVERSIZED ZIP FRONT SWEATER, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

TULAROSA LUZ SWEATER

BUY IT: TULAROSA LUZ SWEATER, $138 at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

GREY MARL CALIFORNIA SLOGAN OVERSIZED SWEATER

BUY IT: GREY MARL CALIFORNIA SLOGAN OVERSIZED SWEATER, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

RED TARTAN CHECK REVERSIBLE KNITTED SCARF

BUY IT: RED TARTAN CHECK REVERSIBLE KNITTED SCARF, $22 at PrettyLittleThing

 

 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

BLACK FAUX LEATHER HIGH WAISTED LEGGINGS

BUY IT: BLACK FAUX LEATHER HIGH WAISTED LEGGINGS, $28 at PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

TOPSHOP Corduroy Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Corduroy Puffer Jacket, $110 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

SAGE GREEN OVERSIZED SWEATER DRESS

BUY IT: SAGE GREEN OVERSIZED SWEATER DRESS, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Keepsake Lionheart Cropped Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT: Keepsake Lionheart Cropped Faux Fur Coat, $195 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

BY THE WAY. CRYSTOL LEOPARD PANT

BUY IT: BY THE WAY. CRYSTOL LEOPARD PANT, $66 at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

TULAROSA OLIVIA COAT

BUY IT: TULAROSA OLIVIA COAT, $258 at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

FREE PEOPLE LEXI HEEL BOOT

BUY IT: FREE PEOPLE LEXI HEEL BOOT, $178 at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Line & Dot FUZZY ALDER SWEATER

BUY IT: Line & Dot FUZZY ALDER SWEATER, $88 at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Dr. Martens Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots

BUY IT: Dr. Martens Leonore Sherpa Chelsea Boots, $150 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Rebecca Minkoff Chunky Arm Warmers

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Chunky Arm Warmers, $38 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Rag & Bone Yorke Cashmere Gloves

BUY IT: Rag & Bone Yorke Cashmere Gloves, $150 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat

BUY IT: I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat, $110 at Shopbop

 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Botkier Winter Combat Boots

BUY IT: Botkier Winter Combat Boots, $248 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

J.O.A. Long Cardigan

BUY IT: J.O.A. Long Cardigan, $85 at Shopbop

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket, $115 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

TOPSHOP Borg Windbreaker Jacket

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Borg Windbreaker Jacket, $85 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

THE NORTH FACE Fair Isle Mittens

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Fair Isle Mittens, $45 at Nordstrom

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

AVIATOR NATION Bolt Sweatpants

BUY IT: AVIATOR NATION Bolt Sweatpants, $129 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

AGOLDE JAMIE Jeans

BUY IT: AGOLDE JAMIE Jeans, $178  at Revolve

E-Comm: 25+ Winter Trends Celebs Love

Indah MILKSHAKE CARDIGAN

BUY IT: Indah MILKSHAKE CARDIGAN, $202 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

