Dwayne Johnson Promises The Titan Games Is "the Biggest Athletic Competition Series" in TV History

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 2:09 PM
Prepare yourselves for "the biggest athletic competition series in the history of television." That's what The Titan Games is, according to executive producer and host Dwayne Johnson (you may know him as The Rock).
E! News' Jason Kennedy was on set of the new NBC reality series that gives "everyday people who trained extremely hard in their lives, a platform to shine," Johnson said. This show will give those who really earned their "sweat equity" a platform to shine.
The Titan Games is just one of the many—and we mean many—projects Johnson is working on. To balance work and home, he said he keeps his family close. They all travel with him for a movie shoot, even the dog, and they help keep him grounded.
"I don't get overwhelmed by it," he said about his workload. "But there are moments to my life where I have to pause and become contemplative and reflect on what's happening," he said. "But also, what's really helped me over the years, Jay, is gratitude."
The Titan Games premieres Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on NBC with a two-hour installment. Regular episodes air Thursdays, at 8 p.m. starting on January 10.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
