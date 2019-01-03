Nancy Pelosi's Granddaughter Can't Contain Her Excitement at House Vote

Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter stole the show at the Congressional vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) granddaughter, Bella Kaufman, truly couldn't contain her excitement during the vote in Washington D.C. Dressed in her finest attire, the little girl excitedly watched as 220 representatives voted for her grandmother to be Speaker of the House for the second time. Eagle-eyed viewers even noticed that Bella wore a "Madam Speaker" pin.

At one point during the proceedings, Pelosi didn't hear her name called during roll-call, prompting her granddaughter to run up to her grandmother in an effort to remind her. As Pelosi voted for herself, Bella held Pelosi's hand and jumped up and down, while also throwing in a bit of headbanging action.

Her joy wasn't just reserved for her grandmother though. When Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) stood to announce her vote, Bella gave her the same thrilling reaction, leading to another round of laughter in the chambers.