Lili Reinhart Sends a Middle Finger to "A--hole" Social Media Trolls

Lili Reinhart has had enough with her social media trolls.

The 22-year-old Riverdale star, who is currently on a vacation in Aruba, took to her Instagram Story to address her haters on Wednesday evening.

"Hey Twitter trolls, I'm in a tropical paradise drinking strawberry coladas and exploring an island, lol what u doin," Reinhart captioned a photo of her and a pal enjoying their drinks.

The actress then posted a second photo to her Story, showing her sticking up her middle finger while taking a sip of her drink.

"It's 2019, a--holes. Bite me," she captioned the social media post.