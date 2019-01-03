Jerry Ferrara's Wife Breanne Racano Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Instagram
Jerry Ferrara is about to become a dad.
The Entourage star and his wife Breanne Racano Ferrara are expecting a baby boy. The mother-to-be is 22 weeks into her pregnancy, and the child is due in May.
The actor announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday. The cute post showed the future parents standing on a basketball court and Jerry pointing at his spouse's baby bump.
"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!" he wrote. "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood."
Reflecting on his own upbringing, the Turtle character then opened up about what becoming a father means to him personally.
"Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do," he continued. "I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife."
He then added, "I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"
The actress also expressed her excitement via Instagram.
"Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports," she wrote alongside the same snapshot. "Ohhhh BOY. Hope he gets my height."
Shen then took a moment to reflect on their road to parenthood.
"This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love," she added. "And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives..And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May."
She ended her post with several hashtags, including #Rainbowbaby—a term used for a child born after the loss of another baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal or infant death.
She also shared a picture from what appeared to be a gender reveal party. The sweet shot showed the duo hugging underneath several blue balloons.
The news comes a year and a half after the couple tied the knot.
Congratulations to the growing family!