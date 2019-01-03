EXCLUSIVE!

See Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder's Latest Epic Birthday Meltdown

It's Stassi Schroeder's birthday party and she can have a meltdown if she wants to. Yep, it's that time again, time for another Stassi birthday scene.

You know you're in for something good when Bravo breaks out the timestamps on scenes, and that's what happens in E! News' exclusive Vanderpump Rules sneak peek below. The clip starts and it's Stassi's birthday. She's feeling good, she says in a confessional. "Honestly, I feel like a lot of that has to do with Beau. He really is the absolute best and I just really freakin' love him. Oh my god. Do I sound like Scheana talking about Rob? Like, this is like my worst nightmare," she says.

Then things take a turn.

Photos

Whoa, Check Out Vanderpump Rules' Sexiest SUR Photo Shoot Ever

They're having a blast, loving up on each other…until 1:49 a.m. and Stassi has headed downstairs. She texts Beau at 1:52 saying she's tired, at 1:54 she's looking for him and 1:56 she's asking him to come to bed. The phone calls begin at 1:57 a.m., and Stassi is clearly not thrilled.

 

"I just want to have Beau with me in bed at the end of the night ‘cause I know everything is OK," Stassi says in a confessional. "I just want him to be with me and love me and just, like, show that he loves me."

And the voicemails start.

"Being left is like a big deal. It kills me," she says.

Nothing says "good party" like throwing your phone in a dramatic outburst. Watch the video above to see more.

Vanderpump Rules Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

