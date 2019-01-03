Ariana Grande Continues to Bond With Late Ex Mac Miller's Dog

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 7:41 AM

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Dog

Instagram / Ariana Grande

And we're crying again.

Ariana Grande continues to spend time with her late ex Mac Miller's dog Myron, four months after the rapper's shocking death. The 25-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday photos and videos of the Pitbull mix going on a walk and standing indoors with one of her own dogs, Toulouse. She also shared on her regular feed a photo of herself walking Myron while wearing a pink fur coat, white thigh-high socks and pink stilettos.

"Thank u for seven weeks at number 1," Grande wrote, referring to her new single "Thank U, Next," which references Miller and other exes. "What a beautiful start to this year #thankunext #ipickedups--tafterthis."

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Grande was also spotted walking Myron a couple weeks after Miller's accidental overdose in September, and also spent time with the dog in Los Angeles at the end of October, sparking speculation that she has adopted him. She has not confirmed the rumors.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Dog

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Miller had adopted Myron as a puppu in 2017 while he and Grande were still dating.

They split in spring 2018 after two years.

Grande has paid tribute to Miller online many times since his death, most recently this past weekend, sharing a throwback photo of him playing the piano. She later deleted the post.

