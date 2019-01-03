Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Burglary at Jen Harley's Home: Report

VAEM / BACKGRID
There may be more to the story with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jen Harley.
The two of them broke up again on New Year's Eve in what sources described as a violent altercation. A source told E! News on Wednesday, "They got into a huge fight and she threw something at his head." This was reportedly not the end of it for Ortiz-Magro and Harley.
According to multiple outlets, Ortiz-Magro is a "person of interest" in a burglary that allegedly occurred at Harley's house hours after the couple had their massive argument at a Las Vegas club and split up; E! News has not independently verified the claims. TMZ reported Harley allegedly found her home destroyed that night. Many of her belongings were supposedly broken, including a vase, a television and picture frames. She reportedly told police that she thinks Ortiz-Magro to be the culprit, but TMZ said he is not an official suspect yet.
E! News has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Harley and Ortiz-Magro's reps for comment.
Radar Online had similar reports. The publication also said the 33-year-old was a "person of interest" in the supposed burglary.
Both outlets report the police arrived at Harley's home right around 3:30 a.m. Ortiz-Magro was not present when authorities showed up.
The couple has an extremely volatile relationship that has led to physical confrontations before. On June 7, they got into a fight at Planet Hollywood in Vegas that became violent after arguing about the sudden death of Harley's dog. She wasn't there when police arrived later on. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told E! News at the time that Harley was "considered a suspect" and "wanted for domestic violence" after listening to Ortiz-Magro and hotel security's accounts of the clash. In the end, Ortiz-Magro ended up not pressing charges. She was arrested on June 25 for alleged domestic battery.
In October, the Jersey Shore star posted a picture on his Instagram Story that showed he had a black eye. He insinuated that Harley was the perpetrator. "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect," he captioned the picture.
Harley denied the allegation that she did it to him and apparently said in the private comments section of her Instagram page, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying." Their fighting continued to escalate on social media, but a few days after the black eye incident, the two of them were seen celebrating Harley's birthday in Miami on Oct. 27.
"Friends are unsure as to what the status of Jen and Ronnie's relationship is at the moment," a source told E! News at the time. "They have always been on-and-off with each other because things are so volatile between the two of them, but they're ultimately brought back to each other because of their daughter."
Harley and Ortiz-Magro welcomed their daughter Ariana Sky Magro in April.
Less than month after Ariana's birth, the new parents went at each other's throats on social media, calling each other derogatory names and more. "Note to self, can't turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter," he wrote in his Instagram Story on April 29.
She replied, "You can't turn a coke head into a father."
The couple continued to be on-and-off for months. In November, the reality star apologized to Harley, their daughter and fans after a Jersey Shore episode that showed him canoodling and flirting with Angelina Pivarnick's friend Lindsay, who goes by the nickname "Jewish Barbie."
"I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment," he said of the incident. "Since than [sic] I've grown & wouldn't want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you'll see next week that I learned from mine."
He added, "I want to lead my example for my daughter and how to be a real man and I need to lead how to be a good boyfriend/husband. I'm sorry."