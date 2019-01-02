Let's Obsess Over The Masked Singer Together

Spoilers Ahoy!

Well that was everything we hoped it would be, sorta.

We've been pretty excited for The Masked Singer, the bonkers new Fox show about secret celebrities performing in elaborate costumes, ever since it was announced, and tonight we finally got to find out who one of those secret celebrities was. We literally had to wait until tonight, despite having screeners for weeks, because the screeners cruelly blurred out the reveal, leaving us to wonder endlessly. Who was that hip hop hippo?

After he lost his battle with the Peacock, the Hippo ended up landing in the bottom three, and was beat by the Monster and the Deer. He was then unmasked and revealed to be...Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers! And also of Dancing with the Stars!