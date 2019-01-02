Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Snuggle Up on New Year's Getaway to Aspen

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 2:00 PM

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

NEMO / BACKGRID

Demi Lovatois a stone cold stunner in new photos of the singer and her boyfriend Henry Levy.

The singer and her beau are on vacation in the resort town of Aspen, Colorado, where the 26-year-old was spotted wearing a luxurious white fur coat during an outing on New Year's day. Demi wore the stylish coat, which she paired with a deep orange Hermes Birkin bag, while leaving dinner with Levy. Her new man was equally stylish in an all-black ensemble and leather jacket. 

During their New Year's dinner at celeb hot spot Matsuhisa, a source says Demi and Henry were in total bliss. "They held hands and kissed across the table," the insider shares. Afterwards, "They walked home in the snow and had their arms around each other."

Aside from enjoying a romantic date night at the celeb hot spot Matsuhisa, the new couple have been taking romantic strolls in the snow and "hanging out by the fireplace," according to the source. 

And while they have each other to stay warm, during their stay in Aspen they kept the cold away by going "to get coffee and have worked out together," the source reveals. 

Photos

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy's PDA-Filled Night Out

The romance may be new, but the future seems bright for the artist and designer. According to the insider, Demi "seems very happy and at ease with him." Moreover, the source says the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was "smiling and giggling" with her beau for most of the time and could not stop "looking over at him and smiling." 

Demi Lovato, Henry Levy

Twitter

"They are very sweet together," the source shares.

Demi and Henry took their relationship to the next level in December, just months after Demi left rehab with Levy by her side as her sober companion. Initially, a source told E! News that Demi was "not focused on dating" amid her recovery, but she was soon seen locking lips with Levy on a date night in Malibu. 

Henry is also a recovering addict, but a source said, "Friends are hopeful he and Demi are working on their sobriety together."

Neither Demi or Henry have addressed their romance publicly, but they seemed to confirm their relationship in a video of them kissing, which was shared to Levy's private Instagram. 

