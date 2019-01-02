Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Snuggle Up on New Year's Getaway to Aspen

Demi Lovatois a stone cold stunner in new photos of the singer and her boyfriend Henry Levy.

The singer and her beau are on vacation in the resort town of Aspen, Colorado, where the 26-year-old was spotted wearing a luxurious white fur coat during an outing on New Year's day. Demi wore the stylish coat, which she paired with a deep orange Hermes Birkin bag, while leaving dinner with Levy. Her new man was equally stylish in an all-black ensemble and leather jacket.

During their New Year's dinner at celeb hot spot Matsuhisa, a source says Demi and Henry were in total bliss. "They held hands and kissed across the table," the insider shares. Afterwards, "They walked home in the snow and had their arms around each other."

Aside from enjoying a romantic date night at the celeb hot spot Matsuhisa, the new couple have been taking romantic strolls in the snow and "hanging out by the fireplace," according to the source.

And while they have each other to stay warm, during their stay in Aspen they kept the cold away by going "to get coffee and have worked out together," the source reveals.