Here's What's Really Going on With Kate Middleton's Stylist

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 1:19 PM

No, Kate Middleton's stylist has not left her job, but she will be absent for a while.

There have been recent rumors that Natasha "Tash" Archer, 31, is set to leave her role as the Duchess of Cambridge's top assistant and stylist after being named to the Royal Victorian Order in Queen Elizabeth II's honors list. The RVO recognizes distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth realms and is reportedly often being awarded to royal staff members on their departure.

However, Kensington Palace said that Archer has not left her position but has begun maternity leave, according to People and other outlets.

She and husband Chris Jackson, a royal photographer for Getty Images, welcomed their first child, baby boy, a few days before Christmas. Jackson had announced her pregnancy last July.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Archer has worked for the royal family for more than a decade and with Kate for more than four years. She shops for her online, arranges fittings and helps her plan her outfits for tours and public engagements.

She was also responsible for the stylish looks the duchess sported as she and Prince William introduced their three children to the press outside the hospital after they were born.

