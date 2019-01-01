9 Products to Level Up in 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

New year, new you—right? 

At least that's the idea. 2018 went out with a bang, and you're newly renergized to get yourself into your best shape. But what that means for you is different than what that means for someone else. Maybe the best version of you needs a portable espresso machine. Or maybe you just new a good old pair of Spanx. Regardless, we bet there's a game-changing product on this list that will help. 

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Spanx Women's High-Waist Mid-Thigh Super Control Shaper

BUY IT: Assets by Spanx Women's High-Waist Mid-Thigh Super Control Shaper, $23 at Target

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

LuMee Duo Phone Case

BUY IT: LuMee Duo Phone Case, Rose Glitter, $70 at Amazon

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Osea Vagus Nerve Oil

BUY IT: Osea Vagus Nerve Oil, $48 at Osea

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Portable Espresso Machine

BUY IT: WACACO Soda Says x Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine, $65 at Amazon

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES Ultimate Wellbeing Collection

BUY IT: AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES Ultimate Wellbeing Collection, $98 at Nordstrom

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker with Heart Rate

BUY IT: Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker with Heart Rate, $120 at QVC

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Invisible Air Quality Monitor

BUY IT: Awair 2nd Edition: See the Invisible - Air Quality Monitor, $169 at Amazon

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

Satin Lined Dad Hat

BUY IT: Grace Eleyae Women's Baseball Cap Satin Lined Dad Hat, $33 at Amazon

E-comm: 10 Products to Level Up in 2019

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N' Mask

BUY IT: SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N' Mask, $25 at Sephora

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

