9 Products to Level Up in 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 3:00 AM
New year, new you—right?
At least that's the idea. 2018 went out with a bang, and you're newly renergized to get yourself into your best shape. But what that means for you is different than what that means for someone else. Maybe the best version of you needs a portable espresso machine. Or maybe you just new a good old pair of Spanx. Regardless, we bet there's a game-changing product on this list that will help.
BUY IT: Assets by Spanx Women's High-Waist Mid-Thigh Super Control Shaper, $23 at Target
BUY IT: WACACO Soda Says x Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine, $65 at Amazon
BUY IT: AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES Ultimate Wellbeing Collection, $98 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker with Heart Rate, $120 at QVC
BUY IT: Awair 2nd Edition: See the Invisible - Air Quality Monitor, $169 at Amazon
BUY IT: Grace Eleyae Women's Baseball Cap Satin Lined Dad Hat, $33 at Amazon
BUY IT: SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N' Mask, $25 at Sephora
