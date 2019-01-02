Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Celebrities are starting 2019 on the right foot.

If you're thinking about refreshing your 2018 wardrobe for the new year, Hollywood stars are already on it, revealing trends and fashion statements that you'll want to copy. 

Over the weekend, stars like Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale brought in the new year in epic fashion. To recap, Kendall, who attended Drake's star-studded New Year's Eve bash with boyfriend Ben Simmons, reasserted the impact of a growing trend: neon colors. Mariah, as a true diva, wore a outfit that sparkled brighter than the NYC ball drop. Dua Lipa demonstrated a new way to wear lingerie out. The inspiration was endless and mesmerizing.

Photos

6 Celeb Trench Coats You'll Want to Wear on a Cold Day

Check out the best dressed on NYE in the gallery below!

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a major statement with body-hugging, black PVC pants and the Naomi Top from I.AM.GIA. To finish her look, she opted for loose, glam curls, green eye liner and matching statement earrings.

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The You star also opted for neon in a pink, sportswear-inspired dress with cutouts.

ESC: Mariah Carey

Instagram

Mariah Carey

The singer picked the ultimate NYE dress, sporting a sparkling, floor-length dress.

Article continues below

ESC: Dua Lipa

Instagram

Dua Lipa

Love lingerie? You'll love the singer's take on NYE fashion, which included a metallic dress with lace trimming that covered her front and rear.

ESC: Jourdan Dunn

Instagram

Jourdan Dunn

Here's proof you can wear espadrilles in the winter. The model wore her traditionally summer shoes with a cream-toned, sparking mini dress.

ESC: Madison Beer

Instagram

Madison Beer

We were so mesmerized by Madison's dazzling mini dress that we almost the model behind her. Kaia, is that you?

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Mariah Carey , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Fitness Trends 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fitness Trends: The Workout Kardashians Love, Technology and More

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018

The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Used on the Red Carpet in 2018

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

10 New Year's Resolutions Based on Beauty Advice From the Kardashians and More

Jennifer Aniston, 2018 InStyle Awards

Inside Jennifer Aniston's Private New Year's Getaway With Her Famous Friends

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix Warns People Not to Do the Bird Box Challenge

Usher

Usher, Real Housewives Burglary Suspect Arrested With Millions in Stolen Property

Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.