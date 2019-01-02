Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Model Presley Gerber, the 19-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving a day before New Year's Eve.

Police pulled over the teenager for allegedly speeding in his Tesla before 4 a.m. in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed, TMZ reported. Presley was then booked for DUI, then released from jail around noon, police records show.

"Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations," Presley's lawyer, Scott Spindel, told TMZ, noting that his client has no criminal record and has never been arrested before.