Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 3:00 AM
Why is it that PJs are so comfortable?
OK, we know that's a silly question—the whole point is comfort. Let's just say we would wear them all day, every day if that was allowed. Since it is the season to snuggle and hibernate, not to mention there's no such thing as too many PJs, we put together this list. The best part? All of 'em are under $50.
Amazing.
BUY IT: Cuddl Duds Comfortwear Novelty Pajama Set, $30 at QVC
BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Leaf Jacquard Pajamas, $41 at Nordstrom
Article continues below
BUY IT: Commando Oversize Pajama Shirt, $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY IT: Liz Claiborne Notch Collar Flannel Pant Pajama Set-Plus, $24 at JCPenney
BUY IT: Mae Women's Sleepwear Screen Print Sweatshirt and Short Pajama Set, $25 at Amazon
Article continues below
BUY IT: PJ SALVAGE Short Pajamas (Plus Size), $50 at Nordstrom Rack
Article continues below
BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Cheetah Short Pajamas, $46 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: J.CREW Vintage Black Watch Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants, $30 at Nordstrom
Article continues below
BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL V-Neck Pajama Top, $38 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Flora Nikrooz Sleepwear Margot Lace Panel Pajama 2-Piece Set, $45 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Juicy Couture Short Sleeve Tee & Shorts Pajama Set, $25 at Nordstrom Rack
Article continues below
BUY IT: Carole Hochman Silky Velour Notch Collar 2-Piece Pajama Set, $40 at QVC
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?