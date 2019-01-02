Oops! Tristan Thompson Doesn't Notice Khloe Kardashian Twerking

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 9:22 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

All partied out, Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian co-hosted a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland with the NBA star and father of their baby girl True Thompson. On the dance floor, she got playful with him, staring to twerk. However, he did not notice her. The awkward moment was captured on camera and the video has gone viral.

However, the two shared a sweet kiss at midnight. A day later, Tristan complimented Khloe on Instagram, commenting on her photo, "True's mommy fine as hell."

The two shared several photos from the New Year's Eve bash, which took place at the Rumor Bar and Lounge in downtown Cleveland.

"Last night was absolutely INCREDIBLE like amazing!!" club owner Rell Garr wrote on Instagram. "Huge shoutout to @realtristan13 and @khloekardashian for hosting the biggest party in the state last night!! They really showed the city of Cleveland so much love last night man it was amazing!! Thanks to everyone that came out to kick it with us and bring in the New Year with us @rumorcleveland!!! Get hydrated because we are starting this year of partying again this Friday!! #vip #party #rumorcleveland #lit #nye #henessy #moet #cavs #domperignon."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson and True

The year 2018 was not easy for Khloe and Tristan.

The two weathered his cheating scandal, which erupted days before the birth of True, Khloe's first child, and have since put up a united front as they co-parent their daughter. Khloe has supported Tristan at some of his basketball games. The two celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together but were apart during Christmas due to his NBA schedule.

Khloe recently drew some raised eyebrows when she did not include Tristan in her Top 9 of 2018 Instagram meme.

Despite their challenges, Khloe wants to expand their family, E! News learned recently.

"Khloe definitely wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that's what's in the cards," a source said in December. "Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him. That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family."

"Khloe is completely selfless when it comes to True," the source added. "She loves being a mom and having her own family. She wants to have more kids while she's young enough and would like them to be close in age."

