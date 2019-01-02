Netflix's Sex Education Looks Like It'll Be Your New Comedy Favorite

Otis Milburn's life is anything but ordinary, considering his mother, Jean, has no problem confronting him about his staged masturbation scenes. And it gets even stranger when he becomes his school's own (unofficial) sex therapist in Netflix's new coming-of-age series Sex Education. Peep the first trailer for the new series starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson below.

In the new series, viewers will meet Dr. Jean Milburn (Anderson), a sex therapist, and her son, Otis (Butterfield), a high schooler and amateur sex therapist. Otis begins dolling out advice to his classmates—in exchange for money—and what happens next is typical teen comedy. And we mean that in the best way possible. Problems he encounters are out of control pubes, an addiction to "wanking," genital size-related confidence issues, and so much more.