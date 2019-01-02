It's Not 2011 Anymore: Sophia Grace "Is a Different Person Now" in New Rap Music Video

It's not 2011 anymore.

Sophia Grace, the former pint-sized British child star who went viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show nearly a decade ago, has a message for all of her fans: she's not the same anymore and here's a new music video to prove it.

"People saying they want me to be the same as I was before," the now-15-year-old performer says at the start of her new visual for "Can't Sleep."

"It annoys me because I'm not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I'm different and that's not who I am, so I want to show people I'm a different person now and I've changed, but that's OK because everyone changes."