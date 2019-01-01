Justin Bieber's New Face Tattoo Has Finally Been Revealed

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 2:09 PM

Justin Bieber

Rachpoot/MEGA

Justin Bieber has a permanent reminder of God's grace. 

Two months since news emerged of a new face tattoo for the Grammy-winning pop crooner, a tattoo artist has officially shared an up-close look at the ink just in time for the new year. 

Just above his right eyebrow, Bieber is now sporting the word "grace" in script. Tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena captioned the shot on Instagram, "2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I'm reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them."

He concluded, "Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!" 

Photos

Justin Bieber's Many Tattoos

It's unclear who is actually responsible for the ink as tattoo artist Bang Bang (Keith McCurdy) previously discussed the art with Page Six in November, explaining the star and his wife Hailey Baldwin allegedly got couple's tattoos. 

Meanwhile, Jon Boy shared a snap of the pair back in July, calling them "Style&Grace."

Whatever the case, the Biebs is no stranger to body art as he's undergone hundreds of hours of tattoo work with much of it in tribute to God and religion. Back in 2016, JonBoy tattooed a small black cross near the corner of his eye. "It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God," he explained to E! News at the time. 

Bieber and Baldwin share a love of body ink as the model has more than a dozen small, delicate tattoos also done by JonBoy. 

The couple shared their body art beachside while vacationing in Hawaii to ring in the new year. 

Happy New Year, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Here's hoping 2019 holds many more tattoos for you two. 

