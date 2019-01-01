Stranger Things Season 3 Will Premiere July 4—See the Mysterious New Poster

New year, new threat from the Upside Down? You'll find out when Stranger Things returns for its third season on Thursday, July 4. That means you can expect a lot of summer fun for Eleven, Mike, Joyce and the rest of the Hawkins gang…if you find dangerous threats fun.

Netflix revealed the premiere date via a fictional newscast from Hawkins. Along with the premiere date came the first poster for season three. It features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) appearing to notice the upcoming threat…whatever it may be. Remember, they both have a connection to the Upside Down.

Meanwhile, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) blissfully unaware.