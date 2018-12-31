Kanye West Demands a "Public Apology" From Drake for Following Kim Kardashian

"Much love to people who think it's better to fight or even worse over talking Y'all day it's lame when I tweet but this man been dodging me and I got something to say," Kanye continued. "Or it's cool if it's a diss record because it's more entertaining? Ima break all codes. I ain't taking advice from no one who ain't do nothing to actually help."

Kanye then added, "This man followed my wife on Instagram I feel a public apology in order."

He then went on to say that tweeting is "legal and also therapeutic," before declaring his love for everyone.

"I love everyone even Drake. That's my whole thing," Kanye concluded his series of tweets. "Love everyone."