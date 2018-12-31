Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:37 AM
Katharine McPhee isn't an average mom, she's a cool mom.
Ever since the American Idol singer and David Foster got together, it's become clear that Sara Foster and Erin Foster have so much love for their future family member.
But with a whole lot of love sometimes comes a fair amount of teasing and a recent family vacation was no different.
While enjoying a holiday trip to Four Seasons Resorts Lanai in Hawaii, Sara and Katharine found themselves lounging by the pool. What came next was a hilarious photoshoot with more than a few jokes.
"When your mom refuses to dress age appropriately," Sara joked on Instagram as she posed in Tori Praver Swimwear.
Katharine, who had a two-piece bikini of her own, couldn't help but respond in the comments section.
"I can't even think of a good response," she wrote. Sara later replied, "@KatharineMcPhee as long as you keep looking this good in a bikini, I will be writing captions like these." LOL!
What is family for anyway?
According to Instagram, photoshoots aren't the only things on the agenda this trip. While in Hawaii, Katharine has been able to enjoy boat rides on the ocean blue water. And yes, family and friends have been able to enjoy the magic of a Hawaii luau after dinner.
After David and Katharine got engaged, E! News was able to chat with Sara who couldn't help but share how happy she was to see her dad so happy in the romance department.
"My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment," she shared with us. "My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him. He's really happy."
Sara would also call Katharine a "great addition" to the family.
"She's wonderful," Sara added. "The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?