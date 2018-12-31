Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Had a Heartwarming Holiday Law & Order: SVU Reunion

In the TV criminal justice system, two former partners who were part of an elite squad of detectives known as the special victims unit, are still BFFs. Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to share a vacation selfie with none other than her former TV partner Christopher Meloni, continuing the holiday tradition of reuniting (and sending the people of the internet into a happy frenzy).

Hargitay and Meloni were costars for 12 years before Meloni exited SVU.

"Vacay...A great night with this one. #Reunited#OldFriends #PTL," Hargitay captioned the below photo.