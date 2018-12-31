Ryan Phillippe Calls Out an Opportunistic Ex: "It's a Bad Look for You"

To all the girls Ryan Phillippe loved before...it's time to move on.

The 44-year-old Shooter star, who is currently on vacation in Miami with Brian Washington, tweeted a series of non-sequiturs overnight. While that's not atypical for Phillippe, a few tweets stood out—particularly the ones directed at a former flame (whose identity remains a mystery). "hey. if you're an ex of mine, stop asking people you met through me for free stuff, cuz i don't, n it's a BAD look for you. love ryan. ever bod keep being like, 'your ex callin for free s--t and we don't know her like that. smh," he griped. "frankly, i'm tired of hearing ab it. find ya own.'"

One of Phillippe's followers jokingly asked, "If I promise not to do that, can I be an ex of yours?"

The actor's response? "yes."