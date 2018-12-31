Watch Celine Dion Rock Out at Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Show

Céline Dion is clearly a Lady Gaga fan.

The 50-year-old singer attended Mother Monster's Las Vegas residency show, Lady Gaga Enigma, this weekend and seemed to have the time of her life. Fans spotted the five-time Grammy winner rocking out to Gaga's hit "The Edge of Glory" and practicing the choreography for "Bad Romance."

However, concertgoers weren't the only ones excited to see the "My Heart Will Go On" singer. Gaga also gave Dion a sweet shout-out on stage.

"Give it up for Celine Dion," she shouted into the microphone. "She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before this show. That is how amazing she is."

The A Star Is Born actress acknowledged how encouraging Dion has been about the residency.

"And when she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said that I didn't need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing," Gaga continued. "And Oh my God—I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry, it's like, I would lose fingers, OK? You are amazing."