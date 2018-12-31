Dove Cameron Fiercely Defends Missing Clueless Shows for Her Health

Acknowledging "the sadness" that comes with not being able to see a particular performer, Cameron said, "When you buy a ticket to a show, you buy a ticket to that show, and that is it. Artists are out all the time for sickness, injury, loss of voice, and you are not necessarily guaranteed to see them perform on the day that you go. Unfortunate, but true, and no one's fault—especially not the artist who wants to be performing as much as you want them to."

But Cameron was far from done.

"The impulse to punish, degrade and make an artist feel guilty for prioritizing their health over a few shows is not only inappropriate, but it is unsafe, objectifying and a bad example to others. I see this happen all the time with artists who are expected to be like robots and never go down, when our jobs are incredibly physically demanding (as our body IS our livelihood and job) and when we are, in fact, only human," the Disney Channel star fired back. "And assuming that a person is 'lazy' is not only disrespectful to that person's work ethic, but also, simply, baseless."

With that out of the way, Cameron reiterated she was "truly sorry" to miss those shows. "Your support is unparalleled and I love you more than I could ever say." Addressing her critics one last time, Cameron added, "Please learn to speak to artists (all artists, all humans) with respect, and practice a little understanding and empathy. It doesn't help anyone to spread cruelty, especially when you don't always know what's happening behind the scenes of someone's life."

Cameron concluded, "I can't wait to be back in my Cher knee-highs for Clueless: The Musical."