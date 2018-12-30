Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Appear to Be on a Honeymoon With His Family

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go on a honeymoon in Monatana...along with his family?

Just before Christmas, after almost 10 years together, the two finally tied the knot at their Tennessee home in front of loved ones, including her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Miley revealed the news the day after the holiday.

She and Liam are currently speculated to be on a honeymoon in snowy Montana with Liam's brothers Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, their three children India Rose, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and friends, including Miley's hairstylist, Aleksey Bishop.

Luke, Elsa and the friends all posted photos and videos from the trip this weekend.