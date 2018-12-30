Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Thong Bikini in the Snow During Family Trip to Aspen

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...

A day after Kendall Jenner, 23, shared on Instagram photos of herself wearing a string bikini and an open jacket and ski boots while standing in deep snow during a New Year's family trip to Aspen, Colorado, her sister Kourtney Kardashianfollowed her lead, posting pics of herself doing the same, wearing a thong bikini.

"Copied Kendall," the 39-year-old wrote.

Kendall had earlier posted on her Instagram Story a car thermostat showed it was -2 degree Fahrenheit outside.