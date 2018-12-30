Dwayne Johnson and Other Celebs Who Bought Their Moms a New Home

It was a very Merry Christmas for Dwayne Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson.

The Rock bought her a new house! Johnson posted on his Instagram this weekend a sweet video showing his mother reading aloud the card he gave her that reveals her new gift, and her emotional reaction.

"All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country," Johnson wrote. "Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc."