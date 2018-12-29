Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Favorite 2018 Moments

Clasos
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 2:51 PM
Clasos
What a year it's been for the royals!
On Saturday, days before New Year's Eve, Kensington Palace released on Twitter a 3-minute video montage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William's favorite moments of 2018.
There are scenes from Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May, of course, as well as footage of the pregnant duchess, who is expecting the couple's first child, showing a baby bump. There are also shots of the two on their first royal tour, of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
This year was also big for Kate and William; they welcomed their third child, son Prince Louis, in April. Footage of the couple introducing their newborn son to the press while standing outside St Mary's Hospital in London is seen in the montage, as is a video of the couple with Louis and their older kids Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, and Meghan and Harry at the baby's christening in July.
There is also footage of Kate while she was pregnant with Louis and footage of the two couples doing philanthropic work. The four are seen at their first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February.
Meghan, Harry, Kate, William, the kids, Queen Elizabeth II and other family members are also shown on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the Trooping the Colour Parade, a birthday celebration for the ceremonial monarch. Meghan is also seen talking to the queen and making her laugh at her first solo engagement with her.
"Thank you to everyone who made this year so special," read a message inside the video. "See you in 2019."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?