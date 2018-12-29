Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares First Picture of Her Baby Bump

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Otis

Instagram

Baby on board!

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis shared her first picture of her growing baby bump. Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner announced on Christmas Day during an episode of their new podcast Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. that they were expecting another child.

The 32-year-old mom posted a photo of herself on Instagram lifting up her shirt a bit to show off her stomach. "First baby bump pic," she captioned it with a bunch of emojis. "8 weeks yesterday!! We are so excited to be growing our family!!"

According to her hashtags, the baby is "#sizeofraspberry." 

 

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Doug revealed on the podcast, "We are expanding the family! Jamie and I are now pregnant and we're going to be parents of two. Something we've been trying for a little while now has finally come to fruition and I can't wait to meet our little baby boy."

The parents, however, have not revealed the sex of their baby just yet. Doug just happens to have an inkling that it's a baby boy.

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Instagram

Jamie wants to have a girl because she wants their daughter Henley Grace Hehner to "have a sister."

The parents have had many ups and downs while starting their family together. Their daughter Henley is about 16-months-old (and was the first Married at First Sight baby), but before having her, Jamie suffered a miscarriage in July 2016. On Dec. 20, Jamie wrote about losing their baby Johnathan and how it would have been his second birthday. But there was a glimmer of light on that day because it was "the day I found out I was pregnant with Gracie."

"I remember delivering him and just staring at his tiny, fragile little body. He was so perfect. All ten fingers and ten toes," Jamie shared on Instagram. "I never got the chance to rock him to sleep or bounce him til he laughed. My heart aches I couldn't protect and nurture him still. I'd have given anything to keep him safe so he could grow healthy, happy & strong."

In September, the former Bachelor contestant also revealed she had a chemical pregnancy days after posting a picture of a pregnancy test. She said in the caption on Sept. 2 that she hoped "Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything."

Jamie added that she is "on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now." 

It looks like Gracie better get prepared for her big sister duties soon. Congratulations again, Doug and Jamie!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Aspen

Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

ESC: Fitness Trends 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fitness Trends: The Workout Kardashians Love, Technology and More

True Thompson, Chicago West

Baby Talk! True Thompson and Chicago West "Chat" It Up in Adorable Photos

Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake After Learning He Followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Lady Gaga and Her Alien Alter-Ego Make Spectacular Las Vegas Residency Debut

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, yacht

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Kiss on a Yacht During Vacation in Miami

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Why 2018 Was the Year Justin Bieber Truly Got Serious About His Future

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.